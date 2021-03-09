>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PAOG CBD RELAX-RX Nutraceutical Plans To Co-Pack With ALKM And Market With USMJ Detailed In Update Scheduled Next Week

March 09, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PAOG +42% OTCPK:PAOG +42% OTCPK:PAOG +42% OTCPK:PAOG +42%

PR Newswire

SANDUSKY, Ohio, March 9, 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced an update scheduled one week from today, for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 to publish details on the company's CBD RELAX-RX nutraceutical development plans including intended co-packing with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) and marketing with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

CBD RELAX-RX targets the anxiety and depression treatment market anticipated to reach a value of $18 billion by 2025.

The company recently announced plans to produce a variety of CBD nutraceuticals for additional applications beyond the current focus on care for those experiencing issues associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
+1-888-272-6472
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-cbd-relax-rx-nutraceutical-plans-to-co-pack-with-alkm-and-market-with-usmj-detailed-in-update-scheduled-next-week-301243696.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)