>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

NOW SELLING: Two New Home Communities in Indiana

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS +0.71%

Explore new homes by Century Complete in Connersville and New Castle

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced the Grand Opening of two new communities in Indiana: Tarkington Heights in Connersville and Landmark in New Castle. Each community offers inspired single-family homes through the company's Century Complete brand, a pioneer in online and affordable homebuying—boasting a streamlined "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online. Homebuyers will also enjoy exceptional included features at each community, such as granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, white Shaker-style cabinetry throughout and more.

Plan 1612 at Landmark in New Castle, Indiana | New homes by Century Complete

NEW COMMUNITIES AND LOCATIONS

Tarkington Heights: Connersville, Indiana

  • New homes from the mid $100s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage
  • Up to 2,009 square feet
  • Prime location near outdoor recreation—like Shrader-Weaver Woods and Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary— Historic Connersville, Whitewater Valley Railroad and more
  • 5 homes now available for move-in as early as May 2021!

12th Street and Major Drive, Connersville, Indiana 47331
No on-site Sales Center—see Sales Studio address below.

Check out the community at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TarkingtonIN.

Landmark: New Castle, Indiana

  • New homes from the low $200s
  • Popular 1,603-square-foot ranch plan, featuring brick siding, flex space and more
  • 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-bay garage
  • Conveniently located near Summit Lake State Park, Henry County Memorial Park and other outdoor recreation areas, plus attractions like Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum and Rose City Bowl
  • Homes now available for move-in as early as May 2021!

Landmark Drive and E. County Road 400 South, New Castle, IN 47362
No on-site Sales Center—see Sales Studio address below.

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LandmarkIN.

SALES STUDIO (ALL COMMUNITIES)

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home at Tarkington Heights or Landmark (or any of our other 9 Indiana communities!) please visit our Sales Studio at:

6330 E. 75th Street, Suite 178
Indianapolis, IN 46250
317.207.7195

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Plan 1802 at Tarkington Heights in Connersville, Indiana | New homes by Century Complete

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-two-new-home-communities-in-indiana-301243738.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)