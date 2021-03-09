>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Attorneys Investigating Dialysis Company Over Treatment Disruptions, Medical Complications During February Arctic Blast in Texas

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:FMS +1.7%

Reports surface of renal patients not having critical access to care

PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 9, 2021

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney dialysis patients across East Texas may have failed to receive critical medical treatment due to communication failures at facilities owned by Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS). Attorneys at the nationally renowned Potts Law Firm and co-counsel at the firm of Derryberry Zips Wade are investigating reports that patients were not informed of attempts to reopen centers during recent Texas winter storm events, potentially leaving hundreds of patients without access to scheduled appointments.

The two firms have been retained by a family that lost their father due to the inability to get dialysis care during the week of the storm.

"We've been receiving other reports of tragic results stemming from a breakdown in communication between the company, its employees and patients," says Micah Dortch, managing partner of the Dallas office of the Potts Law Firm. "It appears that plans to get people the care they needed went unfulfilled. Efforts to open care facilities or dispense needed medication either didn't happen or patients weren't informed of those opportunities. These failures created even more problems for those dealing with transportation, water and power issues."

Failure to receive kidney dialysis on a timely basis can lead to a buildup of toxins in a patient's blood. The results are fatigue, nausea, muscle atrophy, tremors and impaired mental function. In extreme cases, the inability of the body to process waste byproducts can result in death.

Fresenius operates more than 2,400 facilities nationwide, including hundreds in Texas. The affected dialysis centers are believed to include those in Gilmer, Mineola, Mt. Pleasant, Palestine, Sulphur Springs, Tyler and possibly other East Texas locations.

Patients or family members whose dialysis at Fresenius was compromised during the February weather event are asked to contact the Potts Law Firm at 972-804-9530 or the firm of Derryberry Zips Wade at 903-526-2767.

Media Contact:
Barry Pound
800-559-4534
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorneys-investigating-dialysis-company-over-treatment-disruptions-medical-complications-during-february-arctic-blast-in-texas-301243710.html

SOURCE Potts Law Firm


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)