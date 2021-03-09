SoCalGas to Assist Local Fleet Owners in Securing Incentive Funds to Transition to Cleaner Technologies

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today opened its annual initiative to assist fleet owners operating within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) apply for incentive funding to replace diesel trucks with new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks through the Carl Moyer Program. Approximately $36 million is available for eligible clean air projects within the SCAQMD's territory. Approved fleet owners can apply to receive up to $100,000 towards the purchase of new natural gas trucks and compressed natural gas fueling stations. This year's application period will run through June 1, 2021.

The transportation sector is responsible for about 40 percent of California's greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and more than 80 percent of the state's NOx, or smog-forming, emissions. Heavy-duty trucks with the latest natural gas engines can cut smog-forming emissions by more than 90 percent compared to the cleanest heavy-duty diesel trucks on the road today. When these ultra-low emission natural gas trucks are fueled by renewable natural gas (RNG), GHG emissions are reduced by at least 80 percent. SoCalGas currently operates 15 public RNG fueling stations across its service territory.

According to a 2020 report, RNG use as a transportation fuel in California has increased 210 percent over the last five years, helping displace more than 4.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

"The transportation sector remains the largest contributor of greenhouse gases in our state," said Rasha Prince, director of customer energy solutions at SoCalGas. "The Carl Moyer Program plays a key role in California's strategy to achieve clean air and contributes to the Governor's zero-emission transportation policy which sets new vehicle standards that require for 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the state be zero-emission by 2045."

"When local truck fleets make the transition to cleaner technologies, we take a step closer to solving our mobile source problem, which account for about 80% of NOx emissions in our region," said Wayne Nastri, South Coast AQMD's Executive Officer. "By providing incentives for the replacement of dirty, diesel-burning trucks, the Carl Moyer Program targets air pollution where it is needed most."

Since 2018, SoCalGas has assisted customers in securing incentive funding for 409 near-zero emissions heavy-duty trucks and 34 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling stations through the Carl Moyer Program. The emissions reductions attained by replacing 409 diesel trucks is equivalent to 48,671 traditional combustion engine cars off our roads. Last year, the utility assisted the City of El Monte in securing funding for a new RNG fueling station to support the City's local transit buses, trucks, street sweepers, and waste haulers.

"The Carl Moyer Program has helped provide the needed funding to continue our transition to cleaner technology in our transportation sector," said Salvador Mendez, Public Works and Utilities Director for the City of El Monte. "Equipment with cleaner technology can help improve the air quality in our city. We thank SoCalGas for their support and partnership in helping the City of El Monte secure this funding."

The Carl Moyer Program is a tool to help California reduce emissions from the transportation sector and reach its climate goals. Since 1998, the program has provided $530 million in incentive funding, which has resulted in a reduction of approximately 8,601 tons per year of NOx and over 249 tons per year of particulate matter emissions throughout its territory.

The program grant is competitive, which means funds are distributed on a rolling basis until all money is awarded. Fleet owners interested in receiving support from SoCalGas in securing funding through the Carl Moyer Program can email [email protected].

