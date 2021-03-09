>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Gulfstream awarded $696 million in contracts for U.S. Air Force special missions support

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:GD -2.29%

Award extends government's commitment to Gulfstream support

PR Newswire

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 9, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE:NYSE:GD), announced today that it has been awarded $696 million in contracts from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for engineering services support and contractor logistics for C-20 and C-37 aircraft.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that it has been awarded $696 million in contracts from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for engineering services support and contractor logistics for C-20 and C-37 aircraft.

The Engineering Service Contract (ESC) represents a $612 million, 10-year renewal of a prior ESC. The contractor logistics support (CLS) award for $84 million exercises Option Year Four of an existing CLS contract, bringing its cumulative face value to $594 million.

With the ESC contract, Gulfstream provides dedicated resources supporting C-20G, C-37A and C-37B aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy. Gulfstream's government program and special missions office provides engineering services, aircraft modifications, configuration management, data delivery and publication management. Gulfstream Customer Support provides field services and technical operations support.

"Gulfstream is grateful for the continued confidence the U.S. government has in our program," said Leda Chong, Gulfstream's senior vice president for Government Programs and Sales. "What started as an engineering services contract for nine C-20 U.S. Air Force aircraft 20 years ago has evolved into a support contract for a 23-aircraft fleet."

"Our dedicated engineers and technical support experts look forward to supporting and ensuring the success of the U.S. military's special missions," said Chong.

Gulfstream will perform the work in Savannah, Georgia; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, D.C.; Hickam Air Force Base and Marine Corps Base, Hawaii; and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

"Gulfstream Customer Support has been proud to provide services for the U.S. government for many years," said Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Support. "The engineering services contract is a prime example of Gulfstream's ability to collaborate across functions to provide the strongest support in the industry, and we are excited to partner closely with the U.S. government for another decade."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information about Gulfstream is available at www.gulfstream.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-awarded-696-million-in-contracts-for-us-air-force-special-missions-support-301243809.html

SOURCE Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)