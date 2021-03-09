Gulfstream awarded $696 million in contracts for U.S. Air Force special missions support

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE:NYSE:GD), announced today that it has been awarded $696 million in contracts from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for engineering services support and contractor logistics for C-20 and C-37 aircraft.

The Engineering Service Contract (ESC) represents a $612 million, 10-year renewal of a prior ESC. The contractor logistics support (CLS) award for $84 million exercises Option Year Four of an existing CLS contract, bringing its cumulative face value to $594 million.

With the ESC contract, Gulfstream provides dedicated resources supporting C-20G, C-37A and C-37B aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy. Gulfstream's government program and special missions office provides engineering services, aircraft modifications, configuration management, data delivery and publication management. Gulfstream Customer Support provides field services and technical operations support.

"Gulfstream is grateful for the continued confidence the U.S. government has in our program," said Leda Chong, Gulfstream's senior vice president for Government Programs and Sales. "What started as an engineering services contract for nine C-20 U.S. Air Force aircraft 20 years ago has evolved into a support contract for a 23-aircraft fleet."

"Our dedicated engineers and technical support experts look forward to supporting and ensuring the success of the U.S. military's special missions," said Chong.

Gulfstream will perform the work in Savannah, Georgia; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, D.C.; Hickam Air Force Base and Marine Corps Base, Hawaii; and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

"Gulfstream Customer Support has been proud to provide services for the U.S. government for many years," said Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Support. "The engineering services contract is a prime example of Gulfstream's ability to collaborate across functions to provide the strongest support in the industry, and we are excited to partner closely with the U.S. government for another decade."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information about Gulfstream is available at www.gulfstream.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

