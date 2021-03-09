>
Articles 

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of 3D Systems Corporation Investors - DDD

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:DDD +13.73%

RADNOR, Pa., March 9, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems") (NYSE: DDD).

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

3D Systems is a holding company that provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release informing investors that it will delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, 3D Systems reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. In its press release, 3D Systems stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses."

Following this news, 3D Systems' common stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021.

If you are a 3D Systems investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at [email protected]; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/3d-systems-corporation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=3d

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-is-investigating-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-3d-systems-corporation-investors---ddd-301243796.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


