Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) CEO James H Roth Sold $975,892 of Shares

CEO of Huron Consulting Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H Roth (insider trades) sold 18,631 shares of HURN on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $52.38 a share. The total sale was $975,892.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a provider of operational and financial consulting services. The company helps clients in various industries to improve performance, transform the enterprise, reduce costs, leverage technology, recover from distress. Huron Consulting Group Inc has a market cap of $1.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.540000 with and P/S ratio of 1.38.

CEO Recent Trades:

