Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Bought $66,250 of Shares

CEO of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of HRZN on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $13.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $66,250.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries, referred to as Target Industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a market cap of $262.152 million; its shares were traded at around $13.590000 with a P/E ratio of 36.74 and P/S ratio of 23.20. The dividend yield of Horizon Technology Finance Corp stocks is 8.81%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 5,000 shares of HRZN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $13.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Gerald A. Michaud bought 11,300 shares of HRZN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $13.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

