Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Intrusion Inc is engaged in developing, marketing and supporting a group of entity identification, high-speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion Inc has a market cap of $360.379 million; its shares were traded at around $20.690000 with and P/S ratio of 45.58.

For the last quarter Intrusion Inc reported a revenue of $1.58 million, compared with the revenue of $2.57 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $6.62 million, a decrease of 51.5% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Intrusion Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 7.9% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 45 cents for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $0.14 in the previous year. The Intrusion Inc had an operating margin of -82.05%, compared with the operating margin of 33.04% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Intrusion Inc is -2.50%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Intrusion Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $16.7 million, compared with $3.33 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.08 million, compared with $1.34 million in the previous year. Intrusion Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $20.690000, Intrusion Inc is traded at 1780.9% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $1.10. The P/S ratio of the stock is 45.58, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.08. The stock gained 326.86% during the past 12 months.

