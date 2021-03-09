Tcg Bdc Inc (CGBD) CEO & President Linda Pace Bought $109,251 of Shares

CEO & President of Tcg Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Linda Pace (insider trades) bought 8,502 shares of CGBD on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $12.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $109,251.

TCG BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. Tcg Bdc Inc has a market cap of $709.579 million; its shares were traded at around $12.890000 with and P/S ratio of 57.04. The dividend yield of Tcg Bdc Inc stocks is 10.70%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Linda Pace bought 8,502 shares of CGBD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CGBD, click here