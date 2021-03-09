>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tcg Bdc Inc (CGBD) CEO & President Linda Pace Bought $109,251 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: CGBD -1%

CEO & President of Tcg Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Linda Pace (insider trades) bought 8,502 shares of CGBD on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $12.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $109,251.

TCG BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. Tcg Bdc Inc has a market cap of $709.579 million; its shares were traded at around $12.890000 with and P/S ratio of 57.04. The dividend yield of Tcg Bdc Inc stocks is 10.70%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Linda Pace bought 8,502 shares of CGBD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $12.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CGBD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)