Genpact (G) CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Genpact (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward J. Fitzpatrick (insider trades) sold 30,583 shares of G on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $41.94 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Genpact Ltd is a business process and technology management services company that provides finance and accounting, collections and customer service, insurance services, supply chain and procurement, analytics and enterprise application services. Genpact Ltd has a market cap of $7.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.770000 with a P/E ratio of 26.61 and P/S ratio of 2.19. The dividend yield of Genpact Ltd stocks is 0.93%. Genpact Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Genpact Ltd the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Patrick Cogny sold 24,553 shares of G stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $41.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

Senior Vice President Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of G stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $43. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.86% since.

