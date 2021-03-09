>
Articles 

Kaleyra Inc (KLR) EVP & CFO Giacomo Dall'aglio Sold $913,723 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: KLR +8.48%

EVP & CFO of Kaleyra Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Giacomo Dall'aglio (insider trades) sold 56,753 shares of KLR on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $16.1 a share. The total sale was $913,723.

GigCapital Inc is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kaleyra Inc has a market cap of $522.077 million; its shares were traded at around $16.760000 with and P/S ratio of 2.78.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Giacomo Dall'aglio sold 56,753 shares of KLR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $16.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Emilio Hirsch bought 5,000 shares of KLR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $16.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.36% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of KLR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.8% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Emilio Hirsch bought 80,000 shares of KLR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $19.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.8% since.
  • Exec Chairman, 10% Owner Avi S Katz sold 221,373 shares of KLR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $19.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.34% since.
  • Exec Chairman, 10% Owner Avi S Katz sold 78,627 shares of KLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $18.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.65% since.



.

