Netapp Inc (NTAP) EVP, SSSBU and CIBU Brad Anderson Bought $500,499 of Shares

EVP, SSSBU and CIBU of Netapp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad Anderson (insider trades) bought 8,100 shares of NTAP on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $61.79 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,499.

NetApp Inc provides technology solutions. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of high-performance storage and data management solutions. Its core product offering icnlude data storage devices such as flash drives. Netapp Inc has a market cap of $14.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.610000 with a P/E ratio of 24.49 and P/S ratio of 2.60. The dividend yield of Netapp Inc stocks is 2.98%. Netapp Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Netapp Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

