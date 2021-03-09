>
Articles 

Netapp Inc (NTAP) EVP, SSSBU and CIBU Brad Anderson Bought $500,499 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: NTAP +3.23%

EVP, SSSBU and CIBU of Netapp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad Anderson (insider trades) bought 8,100 shares of NTAP on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $61.79 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,499.

NetApp Inc provides technology solutions. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of high-performance storage and data management solutions. Its core product offering icnlude data storage devices such as flash drives. Netapp Inc has a market cap of $14.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.610000 with a P/E ratio of 24.49 and P/S ratio of 2.60. The dividend yield of Netapp Inc stocks is 2.98%. Netapp Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Netapp Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, SSSBU and CIBU Brad Anderson bought 8,100 shares of NTAP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $61.79. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTAP, click here

.

