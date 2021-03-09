The Realreal Inc (REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CEO of The Realreal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Wainwright (insider trades) sold 165,000 shares of REAL on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $21.87 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

The Realreal Inc has a market cap of $2.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.470000 with and P/S ratio of 6.57.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of REAL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $21.87. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of REAL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $23.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Matt Gustke sold 6,941 shares of REAL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $26.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of REAL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $28.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.84% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of REAL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $27.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.14% since.

