Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) EVP & CIO Nathaniel Rose Sold $519,000 of Shares

EVP & CIO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nathaniel Rose (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of HASI on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $51.9 a share. The total sale was $519,000.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt and equity financing to energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita has a market cap of $4.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.820000 with a P/E ratio of 50.29 and P/S ratio of 29.61. The dividend yield of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita stocks is 2.44%.

