Tealwood Asset Management Inc Buys Garmin, Broadcom Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Teradata Corp, General Electric Co

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Tealwood Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Garmin, Broadcom Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Unilever PLC, sells Unilever NV, Teradata Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GRMN, AVGO, BX, NLOK, UL, TTWO, PTC, SIMO, CLDR, SMG, HALO, AVTR, APO, APAM, ICE, GNTX, STRA, FFIV, KEYS, G, BLK, MAS, HOLX, GLUU, AWI, BOX, NMIH, REGN, NVR, BABA, AMAT, LRCX, IJR,

GRMN, AVGO, BX, NLOK, UL, TTWO, PTC, SIMO, CLDR, SMG, HALO, AVTR, APO, APAM, ICE, GNTX, STRA, FFIV, KEYS, G, BLK, MAS, HOLX, GLUU, AWI, BOX, NMIH, REGN, NVR, BABA, AMAT, LRCX, IJR, Added Positions: LMT, CSCO, MDT, UNH, ABBV, EXEL, VRTX, NBIX, CTXS, GDDY, AMGN, GPN, TFX, BEAT, MOH, SBUX, MSFT, ICLR, COO, IBM, WFC,

LMT, CSCO, MDT, UNH, ABBV, EXEL, VRTX, NBIX, CTXS, GDDY, AMGN, GPN, TFX, BEAT, MOH, SBUX, MSFT, ICLR, COO, IBM, WFC, Reduced Positions: BJ, OTEX, RCM, BMY, ATVI, AKAM, JNJ, ABT, D, FIS, MRK, ZNGA, KMB, CMCSA, AZN, CCI, ROST, AZO, DLR, EVRG, LHCG, MDLZ, VZ, MCD, VIAC, BDX, MTCH, CONE, HZNP, PCYO, SWI, AEE, AWR, ZBRA, QTS, NEP, TMO, SYY, AAPL, GOOGL, HAE, BRK.B, FLT, MSEX, FB, ALXN, WB, SAIC, HUM, AQN, VMW, RTX, IAC, BCO, SBAC, NDAQ, QQQ,

BJ, OTEX, RCM, BMY, ATVI, AKAM, JNJ, ABT, D, FIS, MRK, ZNGA, KMB, CMCSA, AZN, CCI, ROST, AZO, DLR, EVRG, LHCG, MDLZ, VZ, MCD, VIAC, BDX, MTCH, CONE, HZNP, PCYO, SWI, AEE, AWR, ZBRA, QTS, NEP, TMO, SYY, AAPL, GOOGL, HAE, BRK.B, FLT, MSEX, FB, ALXN, WB, SAIC, HUM, AQN, VMW, RTX, IAC, BCO, SBAC, NDAQ, QQQ, Sold Out: UN, TDC, GE,

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 53,475 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 163,434 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,888 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 59,447 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 28,310 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $443.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 47,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 144,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 49,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 80.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 65,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 25,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $351.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.