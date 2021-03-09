>
Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

March 09, 2021 | About: CVLY +4.98%

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries offers business and consumer banking services. It also provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate settlement services. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $190.331 million; its shares were traded at around $19.380000 with a P/E ratio of 22.80 and P/S ratio of 2.52. The dividend yield of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc stocks is 2.42%. GuruFocus rated Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

For the last quarter Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $19.9 million, compared with the revenue of $19.37 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $76.4 million, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 6.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 86 cents for the year, a decline of 54.3% from the previous year. Over the last five years Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc had an average EPS decline of 3.1% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $335.8 million, compared with $131.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $88.3 million, compared with $84.8 million in the previous year. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $19.380000, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc is traded at 12.9% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $17.17. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.52, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.22. The intrinsic value of the stock is $13.56 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock lost 1.3% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CVLY, click here.


