Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a market cap of $317.067 million; its shares were traded at around $11.300000 with a P/E ratio of 34.23 and P/S ratio of 0.52. The dividend yield of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc stocks is 2.12%.

For the last quarter Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc reported a revenue of $159.5 million, compared with the revenue of $138.5 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $593.4 million, an increase of 16.1% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 7.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 33 cents for the year, a decline of 66.3% from the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $441.0 million, compared with $268.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $121.0 million, compared with $127.6 million in the previous year. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of HRTG, click here.