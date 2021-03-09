Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $417.360 million; its shares were traded at around $25.060000 with a P/E ratio of 13.33 and P/S ratio of 3.02. The dividend yield of Reliant Bancorp Inc stocks is 1.67%.

For the last quarter Reliant Bancorp Inc reported a revenue of $38.3 million, compared with the revenue of $19.04 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $129.6 million, an increase of 91.2% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Reliant Bancorp Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 25.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $2 for the year, an increase of 38.9% from previous year. Over the last five years Reliant Bancorp Inc had an EPS growth rate of 16% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Reliant Bancorp Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $93.5 million, compared with $51.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $94.7 million, compared with $81.6 million in the previous year. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William Lawson Mabry bought 174 shares of RBNC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $21.9. The price of the stock has increased by 14.43% since.

