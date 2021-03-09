Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) President & CEO James Robert Anderson Sold $952,633 of Shares

President & CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Robert Anderson (insider trades) sold 23,139 shares of LSCC on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $41.17 a share. The total sale was $952,633.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology. Its product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a market cap of $5.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.250000 with a P/E ratio of 127.21 and P/S ratio of 14.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of LSCC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $41.17. The price of the stock has increased by 5.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP Corp, General Counsel Byron Wayne Milstead sold 4,100 shares of LSCC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $41.78. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.

VP Corp, Mktg & Strategy Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of LSCC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $46.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.57% since.

Director John E Major sold 1,000 shares of LSCC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $48.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.59% since.

Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of LSCC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $48.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.59% since.

VP Corp, R&D Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of LSCC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $47.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LSCC, click here