Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) President and CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sold $3.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos (insider trades) sold 175,000 shares of VNDA on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $18 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders to address unmet needs. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.300000 with a P/E ratio of 43.59 and P/S ratio of 4.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,685 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO & Treasurer Kevin Patrick Moran sold 9,371 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & General Counsel Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of VNDA stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $17.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

SVP & General Counsel Timothy Williams sold 19,530 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,888 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

Chief Corp. Affairs Officer Aranthan Jones Ii sold 3,865 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

SVP, Business Development Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of VNDA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

