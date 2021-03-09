Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) EVP, Corporate Operations Mark Stephen Berg Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, Corporate Operations of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Stephen Berg (insider trades) sold 6,863 shares of PXD on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $164.49 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States. Its focus includes the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale regions of Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a market cap of $33.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $156.930000 with and P/S ratio of 3.69. The dividend yield of Pioneer Natural Resources Co stocks is 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Scott D Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of PXD stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $162.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Operations Jerome D Jr Hall sold 3,600 shares of PXD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $163.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.77% since.

EVP, Advisor to the Management Chris J Cheatwood sold 6,200 shares of PXD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $164.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.82% since.

EVP, Corporate Operations Mark Stephen Berg sold 6,863 shares of PXD stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $164.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.6% since.

President and COO Richard P Dealy sold 9,890 shares of PXD stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $163.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.87% since.

Director Edison C Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of PXD stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.89% since.

