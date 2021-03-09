Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas F. Bauer (insider trades) sold 62,974 shares of TPH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $20.31 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

TRI Pointe Group Inc is engaged in the design, construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The company's operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Tri Pointe Homes Inc has a market cap of $2.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.960000 with a P/E ratio of 9.08 and P/S ratio of 0.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Treasurer and CAO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of TPH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $20.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

