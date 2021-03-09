>
Articles 

Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) President and COO David B Sewell Sold $6.8 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: SHW +2.61%

President and COO of Sherwin-williams Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David B Sewell (insider trades) sold 10,244 shares of SHW on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $663.17 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Sherwin-williams Co has a market cap of $63.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $706.040000 with a P/E ratio of 32.01 and P/S ratio of 3.54. The dividend yield of Sherwin-williams Co stocks is 0.82%. Sherwin-williams Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sherwin-williams Co the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP - Finance & CFO Allen J Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of SHW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $700. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO David B Sewell sold 10,244 shares of SHW stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $663.17. The price of the stock has increased by 6.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHW, click here

.

