Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) President and COO Michael Larry Snider Sold $501,501 of Shares

President and COO of Lgi Homes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Larry Snider (insider trades) sold 3,850 shares of LGIH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $130.26 a share. The total sale was $501,501.

LGI Homes Inc is a residential building company. It is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. Lgi Homes Inc has a market cap of $3.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.000000 with a P/E ratio of 10.52 and P/S ratio of 1.46. Lgi Homes Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.80% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

