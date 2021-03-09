>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $3.7 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: TDOC +9.28%

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 20,220 shares of TDOC on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $183.18 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $29.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $193.040000 with and P/S ratio of 16.01. Teladoc Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.
  • CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 18,891 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $204.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.77% since.
  • CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 42,674 shares of TDOC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $223.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,074 shares of TDOC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $206.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP - Business Development Andrew Turitz sold 3,859 shares of TDOC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $186.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.
  • SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 2,383 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 3,473 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $205.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDOC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)