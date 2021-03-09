Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $3.7 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 20,220 shares of TDOC on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $183.18 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $29.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $193.040000 with and P/S ratio of 16.01. Teladoc Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 18,891 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $204.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.77% since.

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 42,674 shares of TDOC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $223.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,074 shares of TDOC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $206.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Business Development Andrew Turitz sold 3,859 shares of TDOC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $186.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.69% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.

Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 2,383 shares of TDOC stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 3,473 shares of TDOC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $205.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.93% since.

