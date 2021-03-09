Sba Communications Corp (SBAC) EVP; Pres. - International Kurt L Bagwell Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP; Pres. - International of Sba Communications Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kurt L Bagwell (insider trades) sold 4,278 shares of SBAC on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $246.09 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

SBA Communications Corp is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications towers in the United States, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Central America. Sba Communications Corp has a market cap of $27.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $247.970000 with a P/E ratio of 1239.85 and P/S ratio of 13.59. The dividend yield of Sba Communications Corp stocks is 0.76%. Sba Communications Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sba Communications Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

