Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Marchex Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Teradata Corp

March 09, 2021 | About: MCHX -2.65% SREV +4.52% MIXT +3.26% ABST +9.54% CURI +11.68% MGNI +16.92% TDC +5.08%

Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marchex Inc, ServiceSource International Inc, Absolute Software Corp, CuriosityStream Inc, MiX Telematics, sells Magnite Inc, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edenbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edenbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edenbrook Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 176,400 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,207,974 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 1,817,136 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.49%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 201,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 18,403,489 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.21%
New Purchase: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 596,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 335,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marchex Inc (MCHX)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 13,327,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceSource International Inc (SREV)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.48. The stock is now traded at around $1.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 18,403,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,401,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 60.49%. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.7%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 1,817,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 33.99%. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 173,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.



