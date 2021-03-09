Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

[url="]Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and AJ Joshi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual 33Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the [url="]Investors+%26amp%3B+Media+%26ndash%3B+News+%26amp%3B+Events[/url] section of [url="]atarabio.com[/url]. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live webcast.[url="]Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc.[/url] [url="]%28%40Atarabio%29[/url] is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-celin Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBVPTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit [url="]atarabio.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

