Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2021 totaled $161.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion.



ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of February 28, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $26,224 Global Discovery 2,115 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,367 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,838 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,902 Non-U.S. Growth 21,049 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,861 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,481 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,881 International Value Team International Value 25,737 International Small Cap Value 18 Global Value Team Global Value 22,791 Select Equity 18 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 761 Credit Team High Income 6,760 Credit Opportunities 102 Developing World Team Developing World 9,781 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,858 Antero Peak Hedge 1,003 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $161,547

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

