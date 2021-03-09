>
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

March 09, 2021 | About: APAM +3.44%

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2021 totaled $161.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
As of February 28, 2021 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$26,224
Global Discovery2,115
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,367
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,838
Global Equity Team
Global Equity2,902
Non-U.S. Growth21,049
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,861
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,481
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,881
International Value Team
International Value25,737
International Small Cap Value18
Global Value Team
Global Value22,791
Select Equity18
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets761
Credit Team
High Income6,760
Credit Opportunities102
Developing World Team
Developing World9,781
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,858
Antero Peak Hedge1,003
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$161,547

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

