Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2021 totaled $161.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $83.2 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion.
|ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
|As of February 28, 2021 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$26,224
|Global Discovery
|2,115
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|17,367
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|6,838
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|2,902
|Non-U.S. Growth
|21,049
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|7,861
|U.S. Value Team
|Value Equity
|3,481
|U.S. Mid-Cap Value
|3,881
|International Value Team
|International Value
|25,737
|International Small Cap Value
|18
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|22,791
|Select Equity
|18
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|761
|Credit Team
|High Income
|6,760
|Credit Opportunities
|102
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|9,781
|Antero Peak Group
|Antero Peak
|2,858
|Antero Peak Hedge
|1,003
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$161,547
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
