Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Forage Val d’Or has begun mobilization of a diamond drill to the Destiny Project, 75 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Currently, trail and pad clearing are underway, and crews are establishing core processing facilities in Val d’Or.



The first drilling is designed to confirm historic drilling results and provide continuous assays across the mineralized zone where previous drilling only sampled specific intervals. From there, the drilling is planned to infill, test, and extend mineralization to depth in the DAC Zone and along the Gap and Darla Zones.

“We are extremely excited to get our maiden program underway at the Destiny Project which has seen substantial historic work including over 50,000 metres of diamond drilling by previous operators,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “With a healthy treasury and exploration now underway, Clarity is in an ideal position to advance the Destiny Project.”

The Company will be completing an initial 10,000 m of drilling on the Destiny project and has secured the drilling contractor to complete this work. Depending on weather and ground conditions, the drilling program may be completed in phases to reduce costs of drilling through the spring thaw.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (“QP”) under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James Rogers”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: [email protected]

Website: claritygoldcorp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that the first drilling will confirm historic drilling results and provide continuous assays across the mineralized zone where previous drilling only sampled specific intervals; that the drilling will extend mineralization to depth in the DAC zone and along the Gap and Darla Zones; and that the Company will complete the planned initial 10,000m drilling program.

The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the drilling may not go as planned or start when expected; that the Company may experience difficulties in drilling and carrying out related work; changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; the risk that the Company may lose access to the property; the risks that the Company may not find any minerals in commercially feasible quantities; that the Company may not raise enough money to fund its exploration plans; uncertainty of development plans and cost estimates; commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations; the state of the capital markets; uncertainty in the measurement of mineral reserves and resource estimates; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; potential labour unrest; uncertainty as to reclamation and closure requirements for its mineral properties; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the exploration and development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond the Company’s control; and other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.