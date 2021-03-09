FOLSOM, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

SJI Women Making History As Presidents of Both of SJI’s Utilities

FOLSOM, NJ, March 9, 2021– SJI (: SJI) is not only celebrating Women’s History Month but is making history of its own with two dynamic women now the top executives at both utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas.

In July 2020, SJI named Melissa Orsen president and COO of South Jersey Gas, having served as SVP at SJI since 2018, and in December 2018, Christie McMullen was named president and COO of Elizabethtown Gas. In their roles, Orsen and McMullen lead the overall utility operations of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, respectively, focusing on the utilities’ unwavering commitment to safety, developing opportunities for growth, ensuring cost-effective operations, and delivering exceptional customer service.

Placing these two experienced female executives in the top positions of its utility companies follows a trend of hiring and advancing women into leadership roles at SJI. Since 2019, 49 percent of all new hires at SJI are females and women hold 39 percent of our leadership positions. SJI fosters an environment that supports female employees’ career development, including the support of an employee resource group called the Women’s Leadership Initiative.

“At SJI, we have 1,100 ambitious employees who work hard toward our goal to provide safe, reliable, affordable clean energy for a better today and tomorrow. I look forward to advancing our workforce through career development programs and training opportunities while also showcasing our talent at all levels across the organization,” said Orsen SVP, SJI and president and COO, South Jersey Gas.

“Since studying engineering in college, I’ve always embraced the challenge of working in male-dominated industries. My personal goal has been to make positive impacts on the businesses where I work, the employees that surround me and the communities we serve. With new green technologies emerging, this is an exciting time to work in the energy field, and I hope to guide others, especially women, as they work on solutions for a better tomorrow,” said McMullen, president and COO, Elizabethtown Gas.

About Melissa Orsen

Before Orsen was appointed SVP, SJI and president and COO of South Jersey Gas, she joined SJI in 2018 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Since that time, she has helped lead the organization through a dynamic energy landscape, both at the state and federal levels, guided by over fifteen years of regulatory agency and leadership experience. Previously, she served as the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, where she directed more than $1 billion in economic development activities.

About Christie McMullen

Christie McMullen is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in utility operations, construction, distribution and engineering. Before her appointment as president and COO of Elizabethtown Gas, McMullen served as vice president of gas distribution at Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). McMullen earned her undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration and Management from Loyola University Maryland.

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

