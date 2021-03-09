R1 RCM to Present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ( RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 23 at 10:45am ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

