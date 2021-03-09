>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Viridian Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results And Corporate Update

March 09, 2021 | About: VRDN +7.67%

BOULDER, Colo., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time:4:30 pm Eastern Time
Domestic:877-407-0789
International:201-689-8562
Conference ID:13717079
Webcast:https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com/events/default.aspx

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Viridian Therapeutics website at https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED), a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional operations in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and our programs at www.viridiantherapeutics.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
[email protected]

Media
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE4NjU3OSM0MDU0MjgxIzIwMjc5NjM=
dc14b7e6-e795-450b-a5b6-3ba1e89c388b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)