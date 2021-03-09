Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 26, 2021

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 26, 2021, short interest in 2,614 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,742,433,178 shares compared with 7,694,966,704 shares in 2,611 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 12, 2021. The end-of-February short interest represent 2.31 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.15 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,539 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,712,509,908 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 26, 2021 compared with 1,617,382,503 shares in 1,484 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 4,153 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,454,943,086 shares at the February 26, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,095 issues and 9,312,349,207 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.14 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.17 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Sheahan

[email protected]

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cb764af-f028-4b89-93d3-5a1d1915a4a2