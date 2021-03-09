Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2021 Assets Under Management

PR Newswire
HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of February 28, 2021 of $166.6 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
February 28, 2021
January 31, 2021 Pro
January 31, 2021
Open-End Funds
$
72,643
$
70,895
$
51,175
Closed-End Funds
11,432
11,500
5,808
Exchange Traded Funds
889
834
834
Retail Separate Accounts
35,434
33,846
30,297
Institutional Accounts
42,200
41,390
40,850
Structured Products
3,974
3,958
3,958
Total
$
166,572
$
162,423
$
132,922
(1)
Includes $29.5 billion of assets under management related to the finalization of the Allianz Global Investors partnership on February 1, 2021
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with NAS:VRTS. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:VRTS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:VRTS
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:VRTS
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-february-28-2021-assets-under-management-301243922.html
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.