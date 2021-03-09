>
ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:SOL +36.3%

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, CT, March. 9, 2021

STAMFORD, CT, March. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

ReneSola Logo. (PRNewsFoto/ReneSola Ltd) (PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)

  • The 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (fireside chat scheduled for 12:00 PM EDT)
  • Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 (fireside chat scheduled for 12:00 PM EDT)

You may access webcasts of the Roth Capital and Maxim Group presentations at the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

Copies of any presentation materials will be made available on the Investors section of ReneSola Power's website at https://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301243872.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.


