Digital Turbine CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a live virtual fireside chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:30a ET. A live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/apps/1836900. Additionally, Mr. Stone will host a series of virtual one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day following the fireside chat.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:

