Converge Technology Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q420 & FY20 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue increased 35% over the last year to $289.6 million and annual revenue increased 38% to $948.8 million

and annual revenue increased 38% to Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 98% over the last year to $23.4 and annual adjusted EBITDA increased 92% to $60.5 million

and annual adjusted EBITDA increased 92% to Fourth quarter net income was $1.0 million and annual net loss was $4.2 million

and annual net loss was Strengthened the balance sheet with $109 million of equity raised in 2020

of equity raised in 2020 Completed front office integration of 12 subsidiaries, resulting in over $20 million of estimated annualized cost savings

of estimated annualized cost savings Closed a three-year committed $140 million revolving credit facility that will result in over $8 million in estimated annual interest cost savings

revolving credit facility that will result in over in estimated annual interest cost savings Completed five acquisitions in 2020 including Quebec -based PCD Solutions, Inc., Texas -based Unique Digital, Inc., Missouri -based Workgroup Connections, Inc., Saskatchewan -based Vivvo Applications Studio LTD., and US Northeast-based Vicom Computer Services, Inc.

-based PCD Solutions, Inc., -based Unique Digital, Inc., -based Workgroup Connections, Inc., -based Vivvo Applications Studio LTD., and US Northeast-based Vicom Computer Services, Inc. Ranked as fastest growing Company on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 List; named Red Hat Rising Star Partner of the Year; awarded 2020 Ingram Micro Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year North America; achieved Network Virtualization and Cloud Management & Automation VMware Master Competencies; achieved Titanium Partner status with Dell Technologies; and received Cisco CX Specialization Status

Subsequent to Quarter in 2021

Closed $86.5 million equity financing at $4.85 per common share in January 2021

equity financing at per common share in Recognized as a top-performing Company on the OTCQX Best 50 List and the TSX Venture 50 List for 2 years in a row

Graduated to the TSX from the TSX Venture Exchange on February 11 th , 2021

, 2021 Completed two acquisitions including CarpeDatum LLC, an AI and analytics specialist and Accudata Systems, Inc., a cybersecurity and managed services provider

"Converge has never been stronger or better positioned for continued growth than it is today", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Our recent efforts ranging from the strengthening of our balance sheet, to the expansion of our geographical reach into valuable marketplaces such as Texas, to our recent graduation to the TSX, put us in an ideal position to meet the IT solutions needs of our large and growing base of customers. We had our strongest quarter to date in Q4, generating $289.5 million of revenue and $23.4 million of adjusted EBITDA. Annually adjusted EBITDA growth was over 90% for the second year in a row. We also welcomed a number of new institutional and individual investors as shareholders over the past year and will continue to focus on growth and executing on our business strategy for the benefit of all Converge stakeholders."

"For our team to have produced these results while managing the pressure and demands of COVID-19, truly speaks volumes to the dedication and ambition of every one of our employees," added Greg Berard, President of Converge. "As we celebrate the achievements and overcoming the adversity 2020 presented us with, we will harness that momentum to help drive further meaningful growth in the year to come."

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 64,767 $ 20,590

Restricted cash - 7,848

Trade and other receivables 364,308 220,138

Inventories 37,868 23,376

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,376 15,232



477,319 287,184 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 23,558 27,428

Intangible assets, net 108,926 92,047

Goodwill 110,068 80,271

Other non-current assets 749 1,954



$ 720,620 $ 488,884







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 398,003 $ 248,218

Borrowings 133,281 142,123

Other financial liabilities 22,125 35,734

Convertible debenture - 5,114

Debentures - 3,629

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 17,376 9,737

Income taxes payable 764 660



571,549 445,215 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 28,858 33,111

Borrowings 5,882 14,573

Deferred tax liability 12,584 5,862



$ 618,873 $ 498,761







Shareholders' equity (deficiency)





Common shares 135,354 20,612

Warrants - 243

Contributed surplus - 307

Exchange rights 4,853 6,773

Foreign exchange translation reserve 817 69

Deficit (39,277) (37,881)



101,747 (9,877)



$ 720,620 $ 488,884

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended

December 31,

For the twelve months ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues















Product $ 241,091 $ 159,459 $ 750,232 $ 539,719 Service

48,466

55,246

198,567

148,076 Total revenue

289,557

214,705

948,799

687,795 Cost of sales

218,630

161,350

715,793

526,211 Gross profit

70,927

53,355

233,006

161,584

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

49,179

42,821

177,697

133,899 Income before the following

21,748

10,534

55,309

27,685

















Depreciation and amortization

5,262

4,648

21,466

13,057 Finance expense, net

3,719

5,499

19,672

16,026 Special charges

7,149

2,455

15,063

10,640 Other expense (income)

1,723

(200)

1,609

719 Income (loss) before income taxes

3,895

(1,868)

(2,501)

(12,757)

















Income tax expense (recovery)

2,945

(3,461)

1,674

(1,917)

















Net income (loss) $ 950 $ 1,593 $ (4,175) $ (10,840)

















Other comprehensive gain















Exchange loss (gain) on translation

(1,151)

(741)

(748)

(784) of foreign operations Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,101 $ 2,334 $ (3,427) $ (10,056)

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,375 $ 11,832 $ 60,493 $ 31,622





















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 3,895 $ (1,868) $ (2,501) $ (12,756) Finance expense 3,719 5,499 19,672 16,026 Depreciation and amortization 5,262 4,648 21,466 13,057 Depreciation included in cost of sales 1,058 1,342 5,109 4,830 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,486 (244) 2,878 (155) PPP loan forgiveness (1,194) - (1,194) - Special charges 7,149 2,455 15,063 10,620 Adjusted EBITD $ 23,375 $ 11,832 $ 60,493 $ 31,622

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.