Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:NBIX +1.84%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday Mar. 16, 2021. Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.)

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-31st-annual-healthcare-conference-301243884.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.


