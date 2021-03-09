Kimberly-Clark Names Paula Ramos as Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Paula Ramos has been named Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 15, 2021, with global responsibility for the company's enterprise strategy. Ramos becomes the first Latina to serve on the company's executive team, and will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Paula's diverse and deep experience in the consumer goods industry, particularly in driving agility-led growth initiatives and commercial performance, will provide Kimberly-Clark with sharp focus as we continue to accelerate growth," said Hsu. "She will be a great addition to our global leadership team."

Ramos joins Kimberly-Clark after 18 years with McKinsey. As a partner at McKinsey, Ramos advised some of the world's largest consumer goods companies on entry into new markets while optimizing business portfolios. Drawing on her extensive experience in Latin America and the United States, she has guided initiatives to accelerate growth and improve organizational effectiveness. Most recently, Ramos led the firm's global consumer health practice, and played a pivotal role in McKinsey's inclusion and diversity program.

Ramos earned a bachelor's degree in commerce from McGill University and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

