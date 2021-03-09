>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

March 09, 2021 | About: NAS:FTHM +1.84%

PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2021

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

Call Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Phone: 833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)
Replay: Accessible through March 30, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10153181
Webcast: Accessible at www.fathomrealty.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best-in-class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-inc-to-report-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-tuesday-march-23-2021-301243895.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)