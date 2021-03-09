Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Phone: 833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay: Accessible through March 30, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10153181

Webcast: Accessible at www.fathomrealty.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best-in-class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

[email protected]

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

(888) 455-6040

