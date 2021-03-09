Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) EVP, Chief People Officer Alan Richard May Sold $4.9 million of Shares

EVP, Chief People Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Richard May (insider trades) sold 343,017 shares of HPE on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $14.31 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a communication equipment company that provides servers, storage, networking and technology services. Its business segments are Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a market cap of $19.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.860000 with and P/S ratio of 0.72. The dividend yield of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stocks is 3.22%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief People Officer Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of HPE stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $14.31. The price of the stock has increased by 3.84% since.

