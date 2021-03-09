>
Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sold $6.7 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: ZM +10.03%

CFO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kelly Steckelberg (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of ZM on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $334.72 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $99.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $342.110000 with a P/E ratio of 152.04 and P/S ratio of 38.54.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of ZM stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $334.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $324.8. The price of the stock has increased by 5.33% since.
  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 43,716 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $331.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,600 shares of ZM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $344.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of ZM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $363.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.93% since.
  • Director Daniel Scheinman sold 223,044 shares of ZM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $351.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here

.

