Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sold $6.7 million of Shares

CFO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kelly Steckelberg (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of ZM on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $334.72 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $99.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $342.110000 with a P/E ratio of 152.04 and P/S ratio of 38.54.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $324.8. The price of the stock has increased by 5.33% since.

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 43,716 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $331.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,600 shares of ZM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $344.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of ZM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $363.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.93% since.

Director Daniel Scheinman sold 223,044 shares of ZM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $351.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.

