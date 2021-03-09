Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz Sold $3 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Enphase Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Branderiz (insider trades) sold 21,045 shares of ENPH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $143.35 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of $19.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.700000 with a P/E ratio of 165.22 and P/S ratio of 26.83.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 74,342 shares of ENPH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $172.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Eric Branderiz sold 34,119 shares of ENPH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $173.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer David A Ranhoff sold 10,631 shares of ENPH stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $174.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.55% since.

EVP & COO Jeff Mcneil sold 49,471 shares of ENPH stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $167.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.35% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Mandy Yang sold 12,531 shares of ENPH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $173.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.27% since.

EVP & COO Jeff Mcneil sold 41,999 shares of ENPH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $167.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.34% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of ENPH stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $204.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.26% since.

