Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP Corporate Services Robert E Jordan Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP Corporate Services of Southwest Airlines Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert E Jordan (insider trades) sold 28,795 shares of LUV on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $59.98 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Southwest Airlines Co is one of largest domestic carrier in the United States. The company operates approximately 700 aircraft constituting an all-Boeing fleet and specializes in short-haul flights and several international locations. Southwest Airlines Co has a market cap of $34.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.930000 with and P/S ratio of 3.58. The dividend yield of Southwest Airlines Co stocks is 0.31%.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $58.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

EVP & CFO Tammy Romo sold 26,704 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $58.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Corporate Services Robert E Jordan sold 28,795 shares of LUV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $59.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.

EVP, Daily Operations Gregory D Wells sold 15,909 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.46. The price of the stock has increased by 2.56% since.

EVP Daily Operations Alan Kasher sold 2,000 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.

EVP,Chief Legal & Reg. Officer Mark R Shaw sold 15,503 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew M Watterson sold 16,300 shares of LUV stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $59.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

