>
Articles 

Axos Financial Inc (AX) EVP, CFO Andrew J Micheletti Sold $734,400 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: AX +0.69%

EVP, CFO of Axos Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew J Micheletti (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of AX on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $48.96 a share. The total sale was $734,400.

BofI Holding Inc is a financial services company operating through its subsidiary. It provides financing for single and multi-family residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial Inc has a market cap of $2.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.280000 with a P/E ratio of 14.30 and P/S ratio of 4.64. GuruFocus rated Axos Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Andrew J Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of AX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $48.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Uzair Dada sold 4,949 shares of AX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $48.86. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.
  • Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 5,302 shares of AX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.85% since.
  • Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of AX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $47.51. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.
  • Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of AX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $46.29. The price of the stock has increased by 6.46% since.
  • Director Mosich Nick sold 25,384 shares of AX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $44.24. The price of the stock has increased by 11.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AX, click here

.

