Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) EVP, General Counsel & Secty. Annette North Sold $2.2 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel & Secty. of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Annette North (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TPTX on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $109.8 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.290000 with and P/S ratio of 191.04.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 60,000 shares of TPTX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $137.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of TPTX stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $105.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.85% since.

