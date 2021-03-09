>
Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) President and CEO Deepak Chopra Sold $975,700 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: OSIS -0.17%

President and CEO of Osi Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deepak Chopra (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of OSIS on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $97.57 a share. The total sale was $975,700.

OSI Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company's business segments are Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Osi Systems Inc has a market cap of $1.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.110000 with a P/E ratio of 28.31 and P/S ratio of 1.61. Osi Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Osi Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSIS stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $97.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.
  • President and CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $93.22. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Victor S Sze sold 30,064 shares of OSIS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $93.31. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.
  • Director Steven C Good sold 2,500 shares of OSIS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $92.68. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.
  • Pres., Optoelectronics Div Manoocher M Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $93.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OSIS, click here

.

