Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) CFO and Treasurer Deric S Eubanks Sold $517,500 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: BHR -0.57%

CFO and Treasurer of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deric S Eubanks (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of BHR on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $6.9 a share. The total sale was $517,500.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests in high revenue per available room, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc has a market cap of $281.153 million; its shares were traded at around $6.950000 with and P/S ratio of 1.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Richard J Stockton sold 213,606 shares of BHR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $6.62. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Deric S Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of BHR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $6.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BHR, click here

.

